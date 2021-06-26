Mahdieh Amini

Blumen Direkt Flower Shop

Mahdieh Amini
Mahdieh Amini
  • Save
Blumen Direkt Flower Shop ux ui design vector flat branding illustration minimal graphic design logoidentity logodesigner logo
Download color palette

BLUMEN DIREKT Brand Identity

Hit "L" or "F" if you like it ❤

Follow @aministudio on Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Mahdieh Amini
Mahdieh Amini

More by Mahdieh Amini

View profile
    • Like