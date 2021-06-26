Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CV / Resume Format

CV / Resume Format illustration design ux ui
I just created a new Professional Resume template. It has included two pages. It has PDF and Ai format. All are in vector shape you can easily edit and change color as per your requirements.

Contact me if you need this, sshathu@ymail.com

Be Safe

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
