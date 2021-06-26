Landing page for the Wedding agency

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey dribbblers!
Present to your attention a website for a wedding agency "Eterneco". My task was to create a landing page for the agency that deals with outdoor weddings.
The concept of this agency is to create a turnkey celebration, so the site provides an opportunity to view the styles of weddings, as well as celebrations already held and order a consultation.
Thank you for your attention, I'd like to see your feedback!