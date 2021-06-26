BYMT Productions

British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) is the leading music theatre company for young people aged 11-21. Annually they produce a season of summer shows across the UK and required a range of promotional print material to advertise the season.

This was achieved through posters, flyers and outdoor advertising strategically distributed around the UK. Each summer show has its own look and feel whilst conforming to company branding in logo placement and typography. The work was produced whilst working at British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT).