Text Effects

Shiny Gold Realistic 3D Text Effects

Text Effects
Text Effects
  • Save
Shiny Gold Realistic 3D Text Effects 3d gold gold text gold shine text effect logo effect text branding motion graphics graphic design animation design 80s logo text logo light designposter 3d text 3d
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

Create your own Shiny Gold Realistic 3D Text Effect with 3 easy steps in Photoshop.
Using smart objects features, you only need to change a single smart object to custom the letter, change the font, and even edit the color. Super easy to use!

Text Effects
Text Effects

More by Text Effects

View profile
    • Like