«Le fil des jours» par Dominique Fortier, editorial for LeDevoir

«Le fil des jours» par Dominique Fortier, editorial for LeDevoir surreal story yarn knitting airbrush vintage christmas editorial print drawing design editorial art illustration
Cover page editorial for LeDevoir (QC) for «Le fil des jours» par Dominique Fortier (24-12-20)

