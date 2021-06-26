Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music Ui Design logo motion graphics graphic design
ey Dribbblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Music App.

Podcasts are a great way to build a genuine connection with your audience. Instead of the fractured connection you make through social media, podcasts allow you to engage audience with unique long-form content. Podcasts are more convenient than blog posts; people can listen to podcasts while driving, working out, or just doing chores around the house.

What do you think about Playme? Feel free to share a couple of thoughts.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
