Music Ui Design

Here’s my new shot for a Music App.

Podcasts are a great way to build a genuine connection with your audience. Instead of the fractured connection you make through social media, podcasts allow you to engage audience with unique long-form content. Podcasts are more convenient than blog posts; people can listen to podcasts while driving, working out, or just doing chores around the house.

What do you think about Playme? Feel free to share a couple of thoughts.