Pre-order at music festivals

People are fed up with big crowds, especially during music festivals when their favorite music bands play. I created this concept for Volt company (getvolt.dk) who wanted to make our rest more comfortable. The tool helps people to pre-order items (charges, tents, food&beverages, etc) they need during events and then just to pick them up at special points in the festival area. This UI was made for Roskilde Festival 2020

