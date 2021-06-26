Molly Magnell

Texas Prison Contraband - Illustration

Editorial illustration for a report from the Marshall Project on the presence of contraband goods in prisons, which are smuggled in by staff, disproving a long-standing theory that family members snuck in goods during visits.

