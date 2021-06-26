DS Smith 1

A leading packaging company, DS Smith was after a way of showcasing their annual report in a striking design. But they wanted to go one step further – highlighting key points that would easily get a user’s attention, and be communicated in a concise manner.

The annual report contents were displayed onto packaging nets produced from card which are then stored in a display box. Each individual packaging box is placed onto the wrap around, including instructions on the order they should be placed and read. To ensure key information was clearly noticeable, each of the boxes contained information on a particular sector of the annual report. They are then opened up to reveal further detailed information about the sectors highlighted.