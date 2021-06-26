What A Melon is 100% natural, watermelon water. Newly listed in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s, they wanted to drive awareness to their new stockists and the brand as a whole.

Using JCDecaux’s large digital billboard in Waterloo station, the aim was to make a striking and impactful presence in the station alongside a stand handing out chilled samples. This was accomplished by using bold video content, moving brand imagery and flashing neon writing whilst keeping design consistency with the sample stand.