HYBRIDE SERIGRAPHIE

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Silkscreening work on a hundred sheets
From a hybrid insect made with cutting
and painting, I worked on photoshop
to separate my insect into 3 different layers
in order to have 3 possible color combinations
Fluorescent, gold and silver inks highlight
the details of the insect.