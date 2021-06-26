Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HYBRIDE SERIGRAPHIE

Silkscreening work on a hundred sheets

From a hybrid insect made with cutting
and painting, I worked on photoshop
to separate my insect into 3 different layers
in order to have 3 possible color combinations

Fluorescent, gold and silver inks highlight
the details of the insect.

