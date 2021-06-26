Oliver Stanton-Smith

Destiny Ghost in Webflow

Oliver Stanton-Smith
Oliver Stanton-Smith
  • Save
Destiny Ghost in Webflow ui 3d webflow parallax interaction animation
Download color palette

Live version: oss-design.webflow.io/destiny-ghost-interaction

Back in 2017, as part of the rollout of Webflow Interactions 2.0 or "IX2" PixelGeek ran a competition during his stream. The goal was to explore the possibilities of IX2 and demonstrate to the community what we could all achieve.

I chose to really push my abilities with 3D transformations and interactions to craft one of the little robots called Ghosts from the game Destiny and then use IX2's viewport mouse movement to really show off the depth.

I was fortunate enough to be awarded first place in the competition.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Oliver Stanton-Smith
Oliver Stanton-Smith

More by Oliver Stanton-Smith

View profile
    • Like