Destiny Ghost in Webflow

Live version: oss-design.webflow.io/destiny-ghost-interaction

Back in 2017, as part of the rollout of Webflow Interactions 2.0 or "IX2" PixelGeek ran a competition during his stream. The goal was to explore the possibilities of IX2 and demonstrate to the community what we could all achieve.

I chose to really push my abilities with 3D transformations and interactions to craft one of the little robots called Ghosts from the game Destiny and then use IX2's viewport mouse movement to really show off the depth.

I was fortunate enough to be awarded first place in the competition.