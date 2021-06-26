Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻

Today I would like to share with you the Pets Adoption App design concept. You can use this app to adopt a pet by your location, breed, gender. This community based platform will help you to find cute puppies, cats, rabbits and any other pets that are searching for a new owner.

