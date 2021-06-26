Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Malduk Vlahović

Bauhaus museum website - concept

Malduk Vlahović
Malduk Vlahović
Bauhaus museum website - concept layout typography black website bauhaus museum menu contact web ui design minimal modern
A Bauhaus museum website concept.

The goal was to focus on simplicity through a dominant monochromatic pallette of colors and a targeted typographic layout.

Style inspired by: Hrvoje Grubišić
https://dribbble.com/hrvoje-grubisic

Note: I do not own any of the used photographs. This design layout is for personal use only, and not for sale.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Malduk Vlahović
Malduk Vlahović

