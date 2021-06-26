🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Bauhaus museum website concept.
The goal was to focus on simplicity through a dominant monochromatic pallette of colors and a targeted typographic layout.
Style inspired by: Hrvoje Grubišić
https://dribbble.com/hrvoje-grubisic
Thank you for viewing my work!
Find me on other platforms:
https://linktr.ee/malduk
Note: I do not own any of the used photographs. This design layout is for personal use only, and not for sale.