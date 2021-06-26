Black Delights - Elegant Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Hello Introducing, Black Delights - Elegant Ligatures Connected Serif is an elegant and unique font that uses ligatures to smoothly link letters. Perfect for adding a unique twist to word-mark logos, monograms or pull quotes.Black Delights has 16 ligatures as well making it super fantastic.Ligature can be turned off if required standard writing needs.