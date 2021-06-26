Molly Magnell

Rich Barton of Zillow

Rich Barton of Zillow real estate houses tech portrait home portrait tech tech illustration podcast podcast art illustrator illustration
Podcast art for NPR's How I Built This episode featuring Rich Barton of Zillow, Glassdoor, and Expedia.

