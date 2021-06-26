Ahmed Muhammad

Carent Registration Page

Carent Registration Page ux design
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Carent is a website for online rent cars platform
one of the most important screens it's the registration page so we want it simple straightforward and easy to use and on the other side we make an introduction to our user it's like a small awareness campaign to know more about what can he do with our platform.

Do you like it? Press "L”. More stuff coming soon!

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
