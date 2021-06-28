Dmytro Prudnikov

Komoot Elevation Profile. Real product implementation.

Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

There is hardly a more useful tool in the komoot route planner than the elevation profile.
It was specially designed to get a better overview of your route and to know exactly what to expect at each point of your tour.

Elevation profile 4x
Rebound of
Elevation Profile
By Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Product designer at komoot. Berlin.
Hire Me

More by Dmytro Prudnikov

View profile
    • Like