Spencer La Buda

Knowledge is Power Banner

Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda
  • Save
Knowledge is Power Banner halftone comic font font comic comic book illustrator weekly warmup rebound share it knowledge is power banner thinkific
Download color palette

This rebound is for the weekly warmup. The comic book effects were fun to make and incorporate into the design. Thanks for viewing my submission.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Spencer La Buda
Spencer La Buda

More by Spencer La Buda

View profile
    • Like