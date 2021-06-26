I will design a timeless brand identity and logo for your busine

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
— You can see my portfolio on Instagram, Behance and our site —
About our services:
Hello, we are Frames a branding studio based in Bangladesh .
We’re a team of creative thinkers with multicultural backgrounds and global outlook. We have passionately and meticulously created works that tell a timeless story for our clients in all scales and capacities.
We listen carefully to what you stand for and translate it into a visual language to create brands that will stand out and make an impact.
What I can do for you:
I will design an identity system for your company, starting with a logo, brand guideline, stationery, print design and more.