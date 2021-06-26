Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
altered

Appstore of some sort idk lol

altered
altered
  • Save
Appstore of some sort idk lol game vector illustration graphic design ui design
Download color palette

Another very wet concept of what a store would look like
It's actually very lazy with a very cringy gamepad icon but ok

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
altered
altered

More by altered

View profile
    • Like