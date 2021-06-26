Stu Dowson

The Informer

print adobe photoshop monochrome university magazine newspaper design editorial adobe indesign typography graphic design
A University competition brief which asks to redesign University of Cumbria’s student monthly news magazine in an unconventional way.

The focus was to break the boundaries typographically from a normal magazine structure whilst keeping the layout and flow easy to read and follow. Blue and red duotone images and text were implemented to give a contemporary feel with the aim to attract students on the University’s campus.

