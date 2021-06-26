Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Monologue Clicks

Hi, this is my Logo Design for The Monologue Clicks, a Photographer/Videographer Individual. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)

Visit The Monologue Clicks at:
https://www.instagram.com/themonologueclicks/

Check out the full presentation on my Behance ✨
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122330129/The-Monologue-Clicks
I am ready to be hired!
Contact me at soumyabharati51804@gmail.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/soumya-ranjan-bharati-b0b4341a0/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/soumya_bharati
WhatsApp: +91 8249431790

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
