🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, this is my Logo Design for The Monologue Clicks, a Photographer/Videographer Individual. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)
Visit The Monologue Clicks at:
https://www.instagram.com/themonologueclicks/
Check out the full presentation on my Behance ✨
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122330129/The-Monologue-Clicks
-------------------------------------------
I am ready to be hired!
Contact me at soumyabharati51804@gmail.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/soumya-ranjan-bharati-b0b4341a0/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/soumya_bharati
WhatsApp: +91 8249431790