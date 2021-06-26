Stu Dowson

Just Park

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson
  • Save
Just Park infographics iconography icons app parking adobe photoshop photo retouching photo editing digital design billboard advertising adobe illustrator typography graphic design
Download color palette

Just Park is an app and website that matches drivers with parking spaces and helps parking owners and operators manage their assets more effectively. To propel this fresh concept in the market, there was a strong push to raise awareness and understanding of the company’s uses.

Through strategically located JCDecaux print billboards in UK train stations and roads, this was efficiently executed by using visual examples of location-specific car park spaces to let and concise text explaining the company’s services.

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson

More by Stu Dowson

View profile
    • Like