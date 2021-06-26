🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just Park is an app and website that matches drivers with parking spaces and helps parking owners and operators manage their assets more effectively. To propel this fresh concept in the market, there was a strong push to raise awareness and understanding of the company’s uses.
Through strategically located JCDecaux print billboards in UK train stations and roads, this was efficiently executed by using visual examples of location-specific car park spaces to let and concise text explaining the company’s services.