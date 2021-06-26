Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hannah Smith

Pineapple + Coconut Candle Label

Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Pineapple + Coconut Candle Label summer type label design print design texture foliage typography fort worth label candle coconut pineapple illustrator graphic design
Pineapple + Coconut Candle Label summer type label design print design texture foliage typography fort worth label candle coconut pineapple illustrator graphic design
Pineapple + Coconut Candle Label summer type label design print design texture foliage typography fort worth label candle coconut pineapple illustrator graphic design
Download color palette
  1. CalyanPineappleLabel1_Dribbble.png
  2. CalyanPineappleLabel2_Dribbble.png
  3. CalyanPineappleLabel2.1_Dribbble.png

Wrapped up a recent project with Calyan Wax Co. for their new summer candle design!

Hannah Smith
Hannah Smith
Designer, Illustrator + just happy to be here.

More by Hannah Smith

View profile
    • Like