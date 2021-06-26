Anton Vogelsang

National Park Explorer App

National Park Explorer App travelling national park ux design app
This is a design for an app that lets you explore national parks. First you choose the park. Then you can follow a route and when you reach a sight, it tells you something about it. After that, you will be asked to answer a few questions. If you answer correctly, you will get points that will be displayed in the upper right corner.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
