National Park Explorer App

This is a design for an app that lets you explore national parks. First you choose the park. Then you can follow a route and when you reach a sight, it tells you something about it. After that, you will be asked to answer a few questions. If you answer correctly, you will get points that will be displayed in the upper right corner.
