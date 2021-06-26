Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Birgesell Wallet

Birgesell Wallet fintech finance user interface ux app ui send money wallet crypto
UI for the Bitgesell wallet. Hackathon project. Prototype: https://marvelapp.com/prototype/26aebccg

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
