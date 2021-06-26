JDM Importer Website Design (Free Adobe XD Template)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
JDM Importer is a website design that I made for a made up Japanese Car Importing Business. Use this template as inspiration for your next website design. I would appreciate any feedback!
Free for commercial use, any credit is greatly appreciated
You can download this template for Adobe XD at:
https://www.roobenwebsites.com/jdm-importer-website-design-adobe-xd/
Follow me on twitter for more like this:
https://twitter.com/rullbem/
I frequently post on my website too, more details about this design there:
https://www.roobenwebsites.com