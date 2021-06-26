(Free Adobe XD Template) JDM Importer Website Design

JDM Importer is a website design that I made for a made up Japanese Car Importing Business. Use this template as inspiration for your next website design. I would appreciate any feedback!

Free for commercial use, any credit is greatly appreciated

You can download this template for Adobe XD at:

https://www.roobenwebsites.com/blog/adobe-xd/jdm-importer/

Follow me on twitter for more like this:

https://twitter.com/rullbem/

I frequently post on my website too, more details about this design there:

https://www.roobenwebsites.com