Day #007 : Settings Page UI

Day #007 : Settings Page UI logo illustration typography icon graphic design ux ui design 100daysofui
Day #007 : Settings Page UI
Today's challenge was to design any kind of settings page UI. So here it is with the use of dark theme.
Hope so you all will like this design.
Feedbacks appreciated

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
