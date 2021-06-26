Stu Dowson

Brett Baker is one of Europe’s leading brass performers and educators, and needed help in creating an album sleeve for the Brett Baker’s Slide Projections album.

Through creative know-how via a freelance project through design studio Split, this was successfully delivered. With a strong focus on light projection imagery to reflect the album name, a CD cover, CD and booklet design design were produced.

