Hardik Mittal

Landing Page Design- #DailyUI #003

Hardik Mittal
Hardik Mittal
  • Save
Landing Page Design- #DailyUI #003 dailyui ui ux vector illustration branding appdesign adobe illustrator design
Download color palette

Landing Page design for task 3 in the #dailyui challenge.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Hardik Mittal
Hardik Mittal

More by Hardik Mittal

View profile
    • Like