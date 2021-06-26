Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ski Resort Mobile App - UX/UI Design

Ski Resort Mobile App - UX/UI Design mountains map travel winter holidays skiing snowboard snow slope navigate clean ski app ui design ux design interface uxui ui ux mobile app winter app ski resort
Hello Dribbblers 🙋🏻‍♂️

Lifted is an app that collects Ski Resorts and Ski Slopes - all around the World. It allows you to see detailed info about a Ski Resort, track current conditions, find Slopes on map and navigate to them, buy Ski Passes and much more!

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119931775/Lifted-Ski-Resort-App-UXUI-Case-Study

