Ela Vardhan Singh

The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” design challenge!

Ela Vardhan Singh
Ela Vardhan Singh
  • Save
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” design challenge! dribbble flat graphic design branding blue simple typography yellow web challenge education ui vector illustrator illustration photoshop design designer dailyui creative
Download color palette

It is the rebound shot for the Thinkfic Design Challenge.

It shows that the knowledge 📚 increases when you share it with others 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦

Please share your opinions on it.

Thank you! 😊

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Ela Vardhan Singh
Ela Vardhan Singh

More by Ela Vardhan Singh

View profile
    • Like