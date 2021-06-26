The Spirit Ripple

As the season changes from Summer to Monsoon, there's a seasonal change at work as well. Here's my attempt at creating The Spirit Mark graphic, to be used in some of the material in the making. 👀

We've founded Xperian to raise the bar of creative problem solving. And this graphic tries to symbolise it with the Spirit (logomark variant) in the center, surrounded by spirited individuals becoming better version of themselves or star performers. As a result, they go out into the world and create ripples of change and betterment. 🙂