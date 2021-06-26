Stu Dowson

adobe illustrator adobe after effects vector design typography outdoor graphic design advertising billboard digital animation motion graphics
Amnesty International is the world’s leading human rights organisation, known for its campaigning efforts against injustice. As part of this, Amnesty International wanted to bring the public’s attention to the Human Rights Act, and how it has helped people achieve justice.

Amnesty International’s branding is big and bold, and just like their mission, it was important to stick to this ethos. Through the execution of a digital billboard campaign in some of the UK’s busiest train stations, high profile cases influenced by the charity were displayed in a scrolling fashion to convey clear messaging with impactful meaning.

