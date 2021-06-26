Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Кристина

Fruit icon set

Кристина
Кристина
  • Save
Fruit icon set graphic design vector icon design
Download color palette

Всем привет, нарисовала сет иконок. Полный сет иконок и остальные мои работы вы можете увидеть в моём инстаграмме: deskrista.design

Hello everyone, I drew a set of icons. You can see the complete set of icons and the rest of my work in my instagram: deskrista.design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Кристина
Кристина

More by Кристина

View profile
    • Like