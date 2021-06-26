Vida Foruzan

Voxel style Dumb Ways to Die characters

Vida Foruzan
Vida Foruzan
  • Save
Voxel style Dumb Ways to Die characters dumb ways to die voxel character voxel game 3d art voxel magicavoxel isometric 3d
Download color palette

Who's your favorite character of this game??
Mine is the skeleton. 💀

Vida Foruzan
Vida Foruzan

More by Vida Foruzan

View profile
    • Like