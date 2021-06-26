Hassan Pervez

P + J + D Logo Mark

Hassan Pervez
Hassan Pervez
  • Save
P + J + D Logo Mark creative designer logo design colorful d logo j logo p logo simple brand identity design illustration ui app icon design modern dribbble symbol icon lettering typeface lettermark
Download color palette

Peoja Logo Design.
Peoja Logo Design. (for sale)

The logo concept was the P or D or J Letter.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thanks..

Contact for branding works: hassanpervez2580@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram | Pinterest | Behance

Hassan Pervez
Hassan Pervez

More by Hassan Pervez

View profile
    • Like