Daily UI - Credit Card Checkout

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys 🙌🏻
This is my second shot for #DailyUI design challenge by dailyui.co
"Credit Card Checkout". I chose to design online flight ticketing app as my design cases. Don't ever forget to pay your ticket before flight 🤪.
Follow my journey through all the challenge.
Feel free to leave your comment to help me improve my ability, and kindly hit the "L" button and follow me if you like my Shot. 🙏🏻
Btw, I also available to being hire. Please contact me via mrkevinjordi@gmail.com 😄
Thank You 👌🏻