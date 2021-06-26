enway studio

Humaniora Brush Font

enway studio
enway studio
  • Save
Humaniora Brush Font signature font font illustration design calligraphy logo lettering handrawing bold brush font typeface type design calligraphy font brand design signature fonts typography
Download color palette

Humaniora Handbrush is hand brush font with scratch bold natural textures.

Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create gorgeous wedding invitations, beautiful stationary art, eye-catching social media posts, and much more!

This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

Full font. Cek here:
https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3939335-humaniora-handbrush

enway studio
enway studio

More by enway studio

View profile
    • Like