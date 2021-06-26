MD Mahfuj

Play Button Wave Logo Design

MD Mahfuj
MD Mahfuj
  • Save
Play Button Wave Logo Design overlapping logo abstract logo wave logo popular icon modern logo gradient logo app logo logo design play logo vector creative logo identity design logos branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Play Button Wave Logo Design

Follow me on Behance

Leave your #comment/feedback/suggestion and follow me to get more shots like this.

I am available for new project.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
mahfujx0@gmail.com

My Skype: live:c77df7bd381b04de

----
Thank you :)

MD Mahfuj
MD Mahfuj

More by MD Mahfuj

View profile
    • Like