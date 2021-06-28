Katerina Klenque

Yummy Salad Website Concept

Yummy Salad Website Concept yummy desktop concept recipe vegetables salad main page ui ux illustration
Hi everyone!

I was so inspired by the yummy salad I made before and I decided to draw the colorful illustration with flying veggies. Then add an illustration to a website that contains recipes for a wide variety of salads from around the world.

How do you like the idea?

Jun 28, 2021
