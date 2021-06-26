Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gaurav Shriwastava

3D Clock Icon Design -Adobe Illustrator

Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava
  • Save
3D Clock Icon Design -Adobe Illustrator illustration ill logo graphic design 3d
Download color palette

I tried my Hand for first time in 3D Icon Illustration in Adobe Illustrator.
Used Pastel Color Pallete.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava

More by Gaurav Shriwastava

View profile
    • Like