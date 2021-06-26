Ignacio Margulies
Paisanos

Felicity expenses module

Ignacio Margulies
Paisanos
Ignacio Margulies for Paisanos
Hire Us
  • Save
Felicity expenses module ui app
Download color palette

The Felicity expenses module allows users to track and manage their expenses.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Paisanos
Paisanos
We help companies to shape the future
Hire Us

More by Paisanos

View profile
    • Like