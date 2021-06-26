Spirit of 1916

A little homage to the year the Organic Act was passed, establishing the National Park Service. Established in 1916 by an act of the U.S. Congress that was signed into law by U.S. Pres. Woodrow Wilson, the new service was to “conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein and…leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Keeping the spirit of that time now helps to continue that mission.