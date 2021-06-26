Hugo Banking Character

BERG

Last year i met an awesome team with whom i was animating the bank mascot called 'Hugo' it was a real fun to do
There is a big set of characters so stay tuned
Created in partnership with Our Own Brand https://www.ourownbrand.co/

Illustration by awesome @manuel-corsi-manu

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
