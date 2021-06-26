Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ignacio Margulies
Paisanos

Weddinqiri, an event organization web app

Ignacio Margulies
Paisanos
Ignacio Margulies for Paisanos
Hire Us
  • Save
Weddinqiri, an event organization web app web app
Download color palette

A little bit of what we do for Weddinqiri, an event organization web app that allows users to manage their entire business.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Paisanos
Paisanos
We help companies to shape the future
Hire Us

More by Paisanos

View profile
    • Like