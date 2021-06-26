Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Renzo Bianchi

Digital Contact Card

Renzo Bianchi
Renzo Bianchi
  • Save
Digital Contact Card id contact card graphic design 3d
Download color palette

Shift Nudge design course - Assignment 1:
Design a small contact card component for yourself.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Renzo Bianchi
Renzo Bianchi

More by Renzo Bianchi

View profile
    • Like